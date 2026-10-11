'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer follows ex kamikaze pilot Koichi's survival
Entertainment
The new Godzilla Minus Zero trailer is here, and it's more than just monster mayhem: there's a real focus on people caught in the chaos.
We follow ex-kamikaze pilot Koichi as he tries to survive Godzilla and King Ghidorah's rampage across Japan.
The movie arrives November 6, with early screenings on Godzilla Day (November 3) at AMC Theaters if your local AMC Theaters gets it on November 3, aka Godzilla Day.
Trailer: floating home and Noriko's survival
One standout moment shows Koichi flies past a woman stranded in her home as it's floating in the sky, mixing intense action with genuine emotion.
The trailer also hints at mystery around his wife Noriko, who somehow survived an earlier attack despite her injuries, a detail that adds suspense and heart to the story.