'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer follows ex kamikaze pilot Koichi's survival

The new Godzilla Minus Zero trailer is here, and it's more than just monster mayhem: there's a real focus on people caught in the chaos.

We follow ex-kamikaze pilot Koichi as he tries to survive Godzilla and King Ghidorah's rampage across Japan.

The movie arrives November 6, with early screenings on Godzilla Day (November 3) at AMC Theaters if your local AMC Theaters gets it on November 3, aka Godzilla Day.