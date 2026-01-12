Golden Globes 2026: Here's what you missed

"Hamnet" won Best Drama Film, with Jessie Buckley recognized as Best Lead Actress in a Drama. The Brazilian thriller "The Secret Agent" scored Best Non-English Language Film, plus Wagner Moura landed Best Lead Actor in a Drama. Some fresh Emmy winners also made waves: "The Pitt" was named Best Drama Series (with Noah Wyle winning Best Actor), and Seth Rogen got some love for his comedy chops in "The Studio."

Why should you care?

These wins could hint at what might sweep the Oscars this March—and show how streaming hits and international stories are shaking up the awards scene.

If you're into movies or series that everyone will be talking about soon, these are the ones to watch.