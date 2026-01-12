Golden Globes 2026: Biggest wins, shocks, and snubs
The Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday (Monday morning in India), were not without their share of unexpected wins and notable omissions. From Teyana Taylor's surprise victory in the Best Supporting Actress category to Ryan Coogler's screenplay loss for Sinners, several moments stood out. Here are some of the most surprising wins and disappointing snubs from the event.
Taylor's unexpected win and Wagner Moura's triumph
In a surprising turn of events, Taylor clinched the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in One Battle After Another. Despite stiff competition from Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value) and Amy Madigan (Weapons), Taylor's performance stood out. Meanwhile, Wagner Moura beat Oscar Isaac, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael B. Jordan to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Secret Agent.
Coogler's screenplay loss and Michelle Williams's unexpected win
In a surprising turn of events, Coogler lost to Paul Thomas Anderson in the screenplay race. Many had expected Coogler to take home the script honors for Sinners. On the other hand, Michelle Williams won Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited) for Dying for Sex, beating out Sarah Snook, Claire Danes, Rashida Jones, Amanda Seyfried, and Robin Wright. Globes also faced flak for cutting out Best Original Score (Sinners composer Ludwig Goransson won) from the telecast.
'Sinners' ultimately won the box office award
Ryan Coogler accepts the #GoldenGlobe as “Sinners” wins the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “I just want to thank the audience for showing up.” pic.twitter.com/fJjwZJWQvB— Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2026
First hour of the show lacked film clips
One notable omission from the first hour of the Golden Globes was the absence of clips from films. This left some viewers disappointed, as these snippets often add an extra layer of excitement to the event. Despite this, Amy Poehler made history by winning the first-ever podcast Globe. The night also featured memorable moments like Erin Doherty swearing on stage while receiving her award as Best Actress and Macaulay Culkin being introduced by Mark Morrison's Return of the Mack.