Golden Globes 2026: Biggest wins, shocks, and snubs

The Golden Globe Awards , held on Sunday (Monday morning in India), were not without their share of unexpected wins and notable omissions. From Teyana Taylor's surprise victory in the Best Supporting Actress category to Ryan Coogler's screenplay loss for Sinners, several moments stood out. Here are some of the most surprising wins and disappointing snubs from the event.

Unforeseen victories Taylor's unexpected win and Wagner Moura's triumph In a surprising turn of events, Taylor clinched the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in One Battle After Another. Despite stiff competition from Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value) and Amy Madigan (Weapons), Taylor's performance stood out. Meanwhile, Wagner Moura beat Oscar Isaac, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael B. Jordan to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Secret Agent.

Award surprises Coogler's screenplay loss and Michelle Williams's unexpected win In a surprising turn of events, Coogler lost to Paul Thomas Anderson in the screenplay race. Many had expected Coogler to take home the script honors for Sinners. On the other hand, Michelle Williams won Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited) for Dying for Sex, beating out Sarah Snook, Claire Danes, Rashida Jones, Amanda Seyfried, and Robin Wright. Globes also faced flak for cutting out Best Original Score (Sinners composer Ludwig Goransson won) from the telecast.

Twitter Post 'Sinners' ultimately won the box office award Ryan Coogler accepts the #GoldenGlobe as “Sinners” wins the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “I just want to thank the audience for showing up.” pic.twitter.com/fJjwZJWQvB — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2026