Golden Globes: Seth Rogen dedicates 'The Studio' win to crew
Seth Rogen just had a major night at the 2026 Golden Globes, winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for The Studio and picking up Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his own role.
Instead of soaking up the spotlight, Rogen used his speech to thank the crew behind the scenes, highlighting how their hard work made those signature long takes possible.
What makes 'The Studio' stand out
Premiering in March 2025, The Studio follows Rogen as the new boss of a struggling Hollywood film studio, with Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn joining him on screen.
The show mixes love for movies with business drama and managed to edge out hits like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building.
With a new season on the way, Rogen credits his team's passion and dedication for pushing the series to new heights.