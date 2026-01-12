Golden Globes: Seth Rogen dedicates 'The Studio' win to crew

What makes 'The Studio' stand out

Premiering in March 2025, The Studio follows Rogen as the new boss of a struggling Hollywood film studio, with Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn joining him on screen.

The show mixes love for movies with business drama and managed to edge out hits like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building.

With a new season on the way, Rogen credits his team's passion and dedication for pushing the series to new heights.