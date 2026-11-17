The source told Bollywood Hungama, "All these distribution companies are willing to pay more than ₹100 crore for the all-India rights, in line with the performance of the previous films."

The Golmaal franchise has been a huge success, with its previous installments performing well at the box office.

The first film was released on July 14, 2006, followed by Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).