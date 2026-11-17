'Golmaal 5' ignites huge bidding war among distributors
What's the story
The upcoming film Golmaal 5 is creating a buzz in the industry, with several top distributors vying for its all-India distribution rights. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, major players like PVR INOX Pictures, Pen Marudhar, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios are all in the race. Ananya Birla's Birla Studios has also entered this arena and reportedly placed a bid for the film.
High stakes
'Willing to pay more than ₹100 crore'
The source told Bollywood Hungama, "All these distribution companies are willing to pay more than ₹100 crore for the all-India rights, in line with the performance of the previous films."
The Golmaal franchise has been a huge success, with its previous installments performing well at the box office.
The first film was released on July 14, 2006, followed by Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).
Release strategy
'There's no doubt that the fifth part will...'
Golmaal 5 will be only the second film in the franchise to release outside the Diwali period.
The source added, "There's no doubt that the fifth part will take a huge opening and also sustain at the box office."
"That's why there's so much excitement among distributors."
Rohit Shetty, along with Authum Studios and Katha Entertainment Studios (Shibasish Sarkar), will decide who gets the rights.
Star power
Film to feature Akshay Kumar's bald look
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.
Notably, Sharman Joshi is returning to the franchise after 21 years.
Another major attraction this time is Akshay Kumar.
His bald look in the film has already generated considerable excitement among audiences.
The fifth installment will hit theaters on January 8 next year.