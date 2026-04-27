'Golmaal 5': Ajay, Arshad, Kunal, Tusshar, Sharman shoot in Ooty

The much-anticipated fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise has reached a major milestone with the completion of its Ooty schedule. Director Rohit Shetty shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from this leg of the shoot on Monday, capturing the camaraderie among the ensemble cast. The film stars Ajay Devgn , Arshad Warsi , Kunal Kemmu , Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles.

Social media Shetty shares fun behind-the-scenes moments On Monday, Shetty took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring the Golmaal gang. The images show Devgn, Warsi, Kemmu, Kapoor, Joshi, and Talpade enjoying candid moments together on a large bike against the scenic backdrop of lush greenery and Nilgiri trees. "Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule," wrote Shetty in his post.

Cast reactions Devgn and Warsi's posts Devgn also shared the same photos on his social media, hinting at the scale of this fifth chapter in the franchise. He wrote, "Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez." Warsi echoed similar sentiments in his post, writing, "Ooty schedule wrap with the Boys/Men !! Golmaal 5!!!!!"

Advertisement

Franchise update Cast and crew of 'Golmaal 5' The Ooty update comes after Shetty officially announced Golmaal 5 on March 14, his birthday. The announcement generated massive buzz for bringing back the original team and teasing exciting new additions to the lineup. The teaser confirmed the return of franchise regulars Warsi, Kapoor, Talpade, and Kemmu. It also marked Joshi's comeback who featured in the very first film. Akshay Kumar will reportedly play an antagonist in this film.

Advertisement