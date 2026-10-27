Gomez known as Komanche dies, cause not yet disclosed
Entertainment
Carlos Mauricio Gomez, better known as Komanche, has passed away.
Famous for his lifestyle and comedy streams, he built a community of nearly 1 million on Instagram and 1.7 million on Twitch.
The cause of his death hasn't been shared yet.
Manager Reyes mourns, condemns online bullying
Komanche's manager, Byron Reyes, shared his sadness online, writing "We'll miss you buddy!"
He also called out the hurtful bullying Komanche faced on social media, reminding everyone that "Bullying at any scale is not a game."
Fans have flooded Komanche's last post with tributes, showing how much he meant to them and highlighting why kindness online really matters.