Gomez stuns in gold beaded mermaid gown at 2026 Emmys
Entertainment
Selena Gomez turned heads at the 2026 Emmy Awards with a gold beaded mermaid gown styled by Erin Walsh: elegant, eye-catching, and surprisingly light.
She finished her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and loose curls inspired by her Italian summer with husband Benny Blanco, though it was unclear whether he joined her inside.
Gomez 4th-time Emmy nominee and producer
This was Gomez's fourth time at the Emmys, this year as a nominee and Executive Producer for Only Murders in The Building. She faced off against hits like Hacks and Abbott Elementary.
Over recent years, she's made red carpet statements, from last year's red Louis Vuitton to a sequined Oscar de la Renta in 2024, and even rocked gold at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this summer.