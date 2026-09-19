'Gondhal' chosen as India's 2027 Best International Feature Film entry
Entertainment
Gondhal, a Marathi movie by Santosh Davakhar, is set to represent India at the 2027 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.
Chosen from 33 films by the Film Federation of India, Gondhal tells its story against the backdrop of a traditional Maharashtrian ritual performance, exploring themes like relationships and deception.
'Gondhal' named for traditional Maharashtrian ritual
The film draws its name from the Gondhal ritual, a vibrant Maharashtrian tradition where performers sing, play music, dance, and share stories all night to honor deities.
These gatherings are big on community spirit and help keep cultural stories alive.
By spotlighting this ritual, Gondhal brings a slice of local heritage to an international stage.