'Good Omens' S03 will be a 90-minute episode

'Good Omens' S03 gets new poster: Episode count, plot, crew

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:30 pm Apr 09, 202605:30 pm

What's the story

The third season of the popular Prime Video series Good Omens, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will be hitting the platform in May. But, it won't be a season really, as there's going to be just one 90-minute episode. This comes after Neil Gaiman's exit from the show following sexual abuse allegations against him. Despite no longer being a showrunner or producer, Gaiman's association with the series remains as it is based on his novel co-written with Terry Pratchett.