'Good Omens' S03 gets new poster: Episode count, plot, crew
What's the story
The third season of the popular Prime Video series Good Omens, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will be hitting the platform in May. But, it won't be a season really, as there's going to be just one 90-minute episode. This comes after Neil Gaiman's exit from the show following sexual abuse allegations against him. Despite no longer being a showrunner or producer, Gaiman's association with the series remains as it is based on his novel co-written with Terry Pratchett.
Confirmation
Prime Video clarifies show's format
The OTT giant dropped a new poster featuring angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant) facing each other. The words "new season" created confusion, and Prime Video had to confirm that it will be a single 90-minute episode. The streaming platform clarified this to io9, dispelling any doubts about the show's format. This decision comes after Sheen expressed uncertainty about whether the special would ever be released due to its "really difficult, complicated, disturbing context."
Release date
'Good Omens' S03 set to premiere on May 13
The final episode of Good Omens is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 13. The announcement was made in February, which has now been followed by a key art featuring the "ineffable husbands" and their immortal wings. Despite the controversy surrounding Gaiman, the show is eagerly awaiting its return. It will follow the unprecedented love story between an angel and a demon.