Gor apologizes and hugs Bhasin on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
Entertainment
Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin, who had grown apart over the years, finally made peace on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
During an emotional episode, Avika apologized for misunderstanding Jasmin and maintaining distance from her, and the two hugged it out on camera.
Gor admits guilt as Bhasin comforts
Avika admitted she felt guilty for her past actions, sharing, "I feel so guilty now ki aaj woh mujhse itna pyaar karti hai jab ki I had so many wrong thoughts for her, that weren't really positive."
Jasmin reassured her with a warm "It's okay, baby."
Their genuine moment went viral, with fans loving this example of forgiveness and old friends reconnecting.