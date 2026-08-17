Gor publicly apologizes to Bhatt on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
Avika Gor has publicly said sorry to her Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 teammate Farrhana Bhatt after a tense moment on the show.
Right after joining Bhatt's team, Gor accused her of not wanting her there, even though Bhatt had wished her well.
This all happened before Gor's elimination in the second week, following a stunt loss to Orry.
Gor deletes Instagram apology post
Gor later posted an apology on Instagram, admitting, "I honestly didn't like my behavior, Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love." The post has now been deleted.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is hosted by Rohit Shetty and features stars like Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Karan Wahi.
Vishal Aditya Singh was this season's first contestant to be eliminated.