Gosling confirmed as 'Ghost Rider' and Jonsson named 'Black Panther'

The new Ghost Rider film, directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine), is set for release in 2028.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige praised Gosling's screen presence, and fans at Comic-Con were buzzing about his casting over Norman Reedus.

Fun fact: Eva Mendes, Gosling's wife, starred in the original Ghost Rider film with Cage, so this role hits close to home for him.

Plot details are still secret, but everyone's curious how Ghost Rider will fit into Marvel's next big phase leading up to Avengers: Doomsday.