Gosling confirmed as 'Ghost Rider' and Jonsson named 'Black Panther'
Ryan Gosling is officially stepping into the Ghost Rider role, taking over from Nicolas Cage.
The big reveal happened at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 25, where Marvel also announced David Jonsson as the next Black Panther.
Gosling will play Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who turns into a flame-skulled anti-hero.
Levy directs 'Ghost Rider' in 2028
The new Ghost Rider film, directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine), is set for release in 2028.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige praised Gosling's screen presence, and fans at Comic-Con were buzzing about his casting over Norman Reedus.
Fun fact: Eva Mendes, Gosling's wife, starred in the original Ghost Rider film with Cage, so this role hits close to home for him.
Plot details are still secret, but everyone's curious how Ghost Rider will fit into Marvel's next big phase leading up to Avengers: Doomsday.