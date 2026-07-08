Government pulls 'Satluj' from ZEE5 after 9.5 IMDb rating
Entertainment
Honey Trehan's Satluj, a film about human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, dropped on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, and quickly earned a strong 9.5 IMDb user rating.
But just days later, both the movie and its high rating vanished: first pulled from ZEE5 by government order over "security concerns," then mysteriously wiped from IMDb.
Gupta accuses IMDb Bhatt plans lawsuit
The team behind Satluj isn't staying quiet.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta called out IMDb for "bogus" ratings practices, while co-writer Niren Bhatt shared frustration over delays and lack of clarity from authorities, especially after the censor board demanded 127 cuts.
Bhatt says they plan to challenge the removal in court.