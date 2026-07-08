Government pulls 'Satluj' from ZEE5 after 9.5 IMDb rating Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Honey Trehan's Satluj, a film about human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, dropped on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, and quickly earned a strong 9.5 IMDb user rating.

But just days later, both the movie and its high rating vanished: first pulled from ZEE5 by government order over "security concerns," then mysteriously wiped from IMDb.