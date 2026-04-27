Government tells Zee5 to pause docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi

Zee5 to challenge advisory, delay release

Zee5's lawyer says they will challenge the advisory in the Punjab and Haryana High Court since Delhi did not have jurisdiction.

For now, Zee5 is expected to hold off on releasing the series until there is a legal decision—which could mean a delay.

The show is likely to cover Bishnoi's criminal history (including his link to Sidhu Moosewala's murder), which is exactly what raised red flags for authorities worried about public order and inciting a cognisable offense.