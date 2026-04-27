Government tells Zee5 to pause docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi
Zee5's new docuseries on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has hit a roadblock after the government, acting on Punjab Police concerns, told the platform to pause its release.
The show, originally set for April 27, 2026, aims to explore how criminal identities can form through things like student politics, music, and media, definitely not your usual true crime story.
Zee5 to challenge advisory, delay release
Zee5's lawyer says they will challenge the advisory in the Punjab and Haryana High Court since Delhi did not have jurisdiction.
For now, Zee5 is expected to hold off on releasing the series until there is a legal decision—which could mean a delay.
The show is likely to cover Bishnoi's criminal history (including his link to Sidhu Moosewala's murder), which is exactly what raised red flags for authorities worried about public order and inciting a cognisable offense.