'Satluj' director reveals government was unaware of OTT debut

Satluj, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, was released on ZEE5 earlier this month but was taken down within 48 hours.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the film was released before completing the necessary certification process.

An I&B Ministry official told news agency ANI that Satluj didn't have the required certification for a theatrical release.

It should be noted, however, that currently OTT releases do not require CBFC certification.