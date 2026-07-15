'Satluj' director reveals government was unaware of OTT debut
What's the story
Honey Trehan, the director of Satluj, has revealed that the government was not informed about the film's OTT release on ZEE5. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that while authorities were not given prior notice, ZEE5 received a letter from the Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry after the film's premiere "to stop the film." "No...I don't think the government knew about the release...I have no knowledge about that." "As for their reaction, that is evidently clear...the world can see."
Film's removal
'Satluj' accused of not completing certification process
Satluj, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, was released on ZEE5 earlier this month but was taken down within 48 hours.
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the film was released before completing the necessary certification process.
An I&B Ministry official told news agency ANI that Satluj didn't have the required certification for a theatrical release.
It should be noted, however, that currently OTT releases do not require CBFC certification.
Director's reaction
'Khalra is being abducted again'
Trehan expressed disappointment over the government's response to Satluj.
He said, "I was heartbroken...The ban pushes you into a corner, and you're forced to ask yourself...are we seriously living in a democratic country?"
"Thirty-one years ago, Jaswant Singh Khalra was abducted and killed by the Punjab Police. Back then, the Centre had played a great role in delivering him justice."
"Today, after 31 years, Khalra is being abducted again."
Director's plea
Trehan urges Centre to be 'kind'
Trehan also urged the government to allow Satluj's release in India.
He said, "All I ask the Centre is that please have a big heart, please be kind toward us, and let us tell his story to the world."
"This film had a different fate. But we are happy the story is resonating with the world. We are getting a very overwhelming response from the audience," he added.
Film's plot
More about the film 'Satluj'
Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal cremations and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the militancy era in the 1980s and 1990s.
The film was released on ZEE5 on July 3 but was removed from the platform within two days due to alleged regulatory non-compliance.
It is currently not available in India.