'Governor': Manoj Bajpayee means business in new character posters
What's the story
The upcoming film Governor: The Silent Saviour has unveiled new character posters featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma. The posters were released after the film's title was announced on Bajpayee's birthday, along with a poster. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is set to release on June 12.
Character reveal
'This was war. There were no armies. Just one man'
The latest posters of Governor: The Silent Saviour offer a glimpse into the film's narrative, with Bajpayee's character taking center stage in serious and focused looks. One of the promotional lines reads, "This was a war. There were no armies. Just one man who refused to let a nation fall." The posters also feature taglines like "Ab Bari Meri Hai," "I Will Not Let India Fail," and "India Is On The Verge Of Bankruptcy, He Saw It Coming."
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Governor: The Silent Saviour is a production of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is presented by Sunshine Pictures. The film has been co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and features a screenplay by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Shah. Amit Trivedi has composed the music for the film, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. It's reportedly inspired by the real-life story of a late governor.