'Governor': Manoj Bajpayee means business in new character posters 

Character reveal

'This was war. There were no armies. Just one man'

The latest posters of Governor: The Silent Saviour offer a glimpse into the film's narrative, with Bajpayee's character taking center stage in serious and focused looks. One of the promotional lines reads, "This was a war. There were no armies. Just one man who refused to let a nation fall." The posters also feature taglines like "Ab Bari Meri Hai," "I Will Not Let India Fail," and "India Is On The Verge Of Bankruptcy, He Saw It Coming."