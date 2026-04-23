Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' to hit screens on June 12

Film themes

Poster shows Bajpayee walking alone through dimly lit corridor

The poster shows Bajpayee walking alone through a dimly lit corridor with a suitcase. The framing suggests a sense of intrigue and urgency. Taglines like "If I fail... India fails" and "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" hint at a gripping story about national crisis and leadership under extreme pressure. The film is reportedly an engaging drama inspired by the real-life story of a late governor.