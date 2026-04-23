Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' to hit screens on June 12
What's the story
Vipul Amrutlal Shah unveiled the first posters of his upcoming film, Governor: The Silent Saviour, on Thursday, coinciding with the birthday of lead actor Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the movie will hit theaters on June 12, 2026. One of the posters features Bajpayee in a tense environment, hinting at an intense political and legal drama.
Film themes
Poster shows Bajpayee walking alone through dimly lit corridor
The poster shows Bajpayee walking alone through a dimly lit corridor with a suitcase. The framing suggests a sense of intrigue and urgency. Taglines like "If I fail... India fails" and "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" hint at a gripping story about national crisis and leadership under extreme pressure. The film is reportedly an engaging drama inspired by the real-life story of a late governor.
Twitter Post
Here are the posters
We are a world power today— Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) April 23, 2026
because an unsung hero fought an untold war.
GOVERNOR releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.#VipulAmrutlalShah#ChinmayDeepakMandlekar@Aashin_A_Shah@BajpayeeManoj@adah_sharma#NoushadMohamedKunju@madhoo69#ParitoshSand@KurupKrishapic.twitter.com/se83pz6ZiP
Production details
Everything to know about the movie
Backed by Sunshine Pictures, Governor: The Silent Saviour is produced by Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The writing team includes Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Shah. The musical score is composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The film will clash with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted: Echoes of the Past.