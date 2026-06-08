'Governor' June 12 1st 25,000 tickets at 1990s prices Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Governor, hitting theaters on June 12, is taking a nostalgic approach: its first 25,000 tickets will be sold at prices from the 1990s.

The team shared the news online with a nod to history: "The story is historic and the ticket prices too."

It's a fun way to connect viewers with the film's retro vibe.