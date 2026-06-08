'Governor' June 12 1st 25,000 tickets at 1990s prices
Entertainment
Governor, hitting theaters on June 12, is taking a nostalgic approach: its first 25,000 tickets will be sold at prices from the 1990s.
The team shared the news online with a nod to history: "The story is historic and the ticket prices too."
It's a fun way to connect viewers with the film's retro vibe.
Bajpayee plays governor in 'Governor'
Inspired by real events, Governor follows Manoj Bajpayee as a determined governor guiding India through tough economic times.
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics from Javed Akhtar.
If you're into history or just want to catch Bajpayee in action, this drama might be worth checking out.