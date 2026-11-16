Govil advises Kapoor about playing Ram before Tiwari's 'Ramayana' filming
Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the classic TV series, sat down with Ranbir Kapoor before filming started on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Govil shared what it really means to play Ram and offered insights from his own experience.
He mentioned, "We had a few sittings with each other, and I explained Ram to him, a few things about the role," and appreciated both Ranbir's talent and the calm vibe on set.
Govil plays King Dashrath in 'Ramayana'
This time around, Govil will be playing King Dashrath in the film, a full-circle moment that connects his legendary role with today's generation.
His involvement adds a nostalgic touch while helping bring fresh depth to this epic story for new audiences.