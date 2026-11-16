Govil advises Kapoor about playing Ram before Tiwari's 'Ramayana' filming

Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the classic TV series, sat down with Ranbir Kapoor before filming started on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Govil shared what it really means to play Ram and offered insights from his own experience.

He mentioned, "We had a few sittings with each other, and I explained Ram to him, a few things about the role," and appreciated both Ranbir's talent and the calm vibe on set.