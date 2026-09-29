Govil praises Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram in 'Ramayana'
Arun Govil, who plays King Dasharatha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana film, had some heartfelt words for Ranbir Kapoor's take on Lord Ram.
He shared that Ranbir "Jo main sochta tha ki Ram aise chalte honge, aise baithte honge, aise dekhte honge, baat karte honge, toh yeh cheezein hain unmein" and even highlighted how Ranbir's humility stands out, mentioning that he always touches Govil's feet on set.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' over ₹4,000cr
Tiwari's Ramayana is shaping up to be a huge cinematic event, with a budget of over ₹4,000 crore and ambitions to match Hollywood blockbusters.
Producer Namit Malhotra says they're aiming for the world's biggest epic film while keeping things efficient behind the scenes.
The first part hits theaters October 2026, with part two arriving by Diwali 2027.