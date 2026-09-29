Govil praises Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram in 'Ramayana'

Arun Govil, who plays King Dasharatha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana film, had some heartfelt words for Ranbir Kapoor's take on Lord Ram.

He shared that Ranbir "Jo main sochta tha ki Ram aise chalte honge, aise baithte honge, aise dekhte honge, baat karte honge, toh yeh cheezein hain unmein" and even highlighted how Ranbir's humility stands out, mentioning that he always touches Govil's feet on set.