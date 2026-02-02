Govinda, Chunky, Shakti Kapoor named in FIR in fraud case
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actors Govinda, Raza Murad, Chunky Panday, and Shakti Kapoor, along with BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari, have been named in a cheating case. The case is linked to an investment firm that allegedly cheated its investors out of several hundred crore rupees, reported India Today. The FIR was filed in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on the orders of a local court after the actors were allegedly involved with Ghaziabad-based Maxizone Touch Private Limited.
Allegations
How the actors got involved in the case
The complainant has accused the actors of enticing unsuspecting individuals into investing in the firm by promising a 15% monthly interest. The complainant had reportedly invested over ₹30L in the company, which eventually failed to pay the promised interest and principal amount. In response, the investors approached the court seeking justice.
Legal proceedings
Court orders to invoke provisions against celebrities
On Friday, a Jamshedpur court ordered the invocation of provisions related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, and other offenses against the aforementioned celebrities. The firm has claimed that it lost the investors' money due to significant financial losses. This case is part of a larger investigation into Maxizone Touch Private Limited and its activities.
Investigation update
ED arrested Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd directors last month
Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife Priyanka, both directors of Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd. The couple was accused of running a fraudulent multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme that lured people with promises of high monthly returns and attractive referral incentives. They allegedly mobilized unauthorized deposits exceeding ₹307 crore through at least 21 bank accounts.