Govinda, Chunky, Shakti Kapoor named in FIR in fraud case

Veteran Bollywood actors Govinda , Raza Murad, Chunky Panday , and Shakti Kapoor , along with BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari , have been named in a cheating case. The case is linked to an investment firm that allegedly cheated its investors out of several hundred crore rupees, reported India Today. The FIR was filed in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on the orders of a local court after the actors were allegedly involved with Ghaziabad-based Maxizone Touch Private Limited.

Allegations How the actors got involved in the case The complainant has accused the actors of enticing unsuspecting individuals into investing in the firm by promising a 15% monthly interest. The complainant had reportedly invested over ₹30L in the company, which eventually failed to pay the promised interest and principal amount. In response, the investors approached the court seeking justice.

Legal proceedings Court orders to invoke provisions against celebrities On Friday, a Jamshedpur court ordered the invocation of provisions related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, and other offenses against the aforementioned celebrities. The firm has claimed that it lost the investors' money due to significant financial losses. This case is part of a larger investigation into Maxizone Touch Private Limited and its activities.

