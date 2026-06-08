Govinda, Kapoor, Deshmukh vie to host new Indian reality show
Entertainment
A big new reality show is coming up in India, and the buzz is all about who'll host it. Bollywood favorites Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh are in the mix.
The show's twist? Every episode brings fresh contestants, so expect something different each time.
The first promo is being shot in Mumbai, but the final host hasn't been picked yet.
Show expected to shake up TV
With its unique format and star power, this show is expected to shake things up on TV.
Each potential host has their own vibe: Govinda's comedy chops make him a fan favorite; Kapoor's experience adds credibility; and Deshmukh's versatility keeps things interesting.
Whoever lands the job, viewers can look forward to an entertaining ride.