Govinda, Kapoor, Deshmukh vie to host new Indian reality show Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

A big new reality show is coming up in India, and the buzz is all about who'll host it. Bollywood favorites Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh are in the mix.

The show's twist? Every episode brings fresh contestants, so expect something different each time.

The first promo is being shot in Mumbai, but the final host hasn't been picked yet.