Govinda prays to mother amid Ahuja affair allegations in Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood star Govinda made some pretty cryptic comments at a Mumbai event this weekend, just as rumors about trouble with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are everywhere.
While he didn't directly address her allegations of an affair, he said, "I pray to the Mother that they are cleaned up and that Govinda is able to clear them up," hinting he wants things sorted out.
Govinda thanks fans, has 2 films
Govinda also took a moment to thank fans for sticking by him through the mess. Govinda said he needs their support and companionship.
Even after Sunita's public accusations and a divorce petition last year (which she later withdrew), Govinda says he's focused on work: he's got two films lined up and seems determined to keep moving forward.