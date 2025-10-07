Govinda teases comeback, all set for 'new inning'

Bollywood veteran Govinda , who ruled the 1990s, is all set to make a comeback. The 61-year-old actor hinted at his return by sharing an image from a set in Film City on Instagram . He was seen smiling in a bright yellow jacket over a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The caption read: "All set for new inning."

New project Reports suggest he will be seen in a show While Govinda has not shared specific details about the project, reports indicate that he will appear in a new concept-based show titled Lane Den: It's All About Business. This would mark his return to television after his stint as a judge on Dance India Dance Super Moms back in 2015.

Career evolution Reinvented himself as a comic hero in the 1990s Govinda started his career as an action and dance hero in the 1980s with Love 86. He later reinvented himself as a comic lead in the 1990s with films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Anari No. 1.