Govinda teases comeback, all set for 'new inning'
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Govinda, who ruled the 1990s, is all set to make a comeback. The 61-year-old actor hinted at his return by sharing an image from a set in Film City on Instagram. He was seen smiling in a bright yellow jacket over a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The caption read: "All set for new inning."
New project
Reports suggest he will be seen in a show
While Govinda has not shared specific details about the project, reports indicate that he will appear in a new concept-based show titled Lane Den: It's All About Business. This would mark his return to television after his stint as a judge on Dance India Dance Super Moms back in 2015.
Career evolution
Reinvented himself as a comic hero in the 1990s
Govinda started his career as an action and dance hero in the 1980s with Love 86. He later reinvented himself as a comic lead in the 1990s with films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Anari No. 1.
Political career
His career after the '90s boom
Apart from his acting career, Govinda also ventured into politics. He was a member of the Indian National Congress from 2004 to 2009 and was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai North constituency in Maharashtra. In 2024, shortly before the Lok Sabha elections, he joined Shiv Sena. His film appearances in the 2000s and early 2010s include Bhagam Bhag, Partner, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.