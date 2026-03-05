Govinda reveals he was 'crazy' about Neelam Kothari
Govinda just got real about his early days in Bollywood, admitting he was genuinely attracted to his Love 86 co-star Neelam Kothari.
In a recent interview, he shared that there was an opposite attraction, that she was different and such a good girl, and that she was like a doll.
He also pointed out that these kinds of off-screen romances were pretty rare back then.
The buzz around their off-screen romance
Govinda and Neelam's on-screen pairing in Love 86 (1986) kicked off major dating buzz, which only grew as they starred together in more hits like Sindoor and Hatya.
Govinda has said he was smitten by her charm and loved their old-school moments—think exchanging glances and just having fun on set.
When Govinda almost married Neelam
Back in the day, Govinda even broke off his engagement with Sunita Ahuja because of his feelings for Neelam.
He admitted that if Sunita hadn't called him after five days apart, "I would probably have married Neelam."