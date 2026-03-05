Govinda reveals he was 'crazy' about Neelam Kothari Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Govinda just got real about his early days in Bollywood, admitting he was genuinely attracted to his Love 86 co-star Neelam Kothari.

In a recent interview, he shared that there was an opposite attraction, that she was different and such a good girl, and that she was like a doll.

He also pointed out that these kinds of off-screen romances were pretty rare back then.