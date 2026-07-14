'Roopa': Govinda announces comeback after 7 years
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda is making a comeback to the silver screen after seven years with his upcoming film, Roopa. At a press conference on Monday, the 62-year-old actor announced that he will be sharing screen space with newcomer Rani Swarnkar in this project. Apart from acting in the movie, Govinda will also be producing it.
Career reflections
'Written off many times...': Govinda on career challenges
During the press conference, Govinda reflected on his career and the challenges he has faced.
He said, "Maybe it was destiny that I was written off many times. People said that now he will not appear in films. I start again."
"And I pray to God that what I have thought and what people cannot think, this film works its magic. This film is especially for youngsters."
Numerology
Significance of number 14 in actor's life
Govinda also spoke about his belief in numerology and how the number 14 has been significant in his life.
He said, "14 is my good luck number. I believe in numerology. My name is also as per numerology."
"I was blessed by God. I signed 14 films in a week. Then I saw super-stardom for 14 years... This is the first time that I could not wait for more than 5 years."
Reality show
On his appearance in 'Lock Upp 2'
Govinda recently made a guest appearance on the reality show Lock Upp 2, where his wife Sunita Ahuja was one of the contestants.
During his time on the show, he humorously addressed the strain in his marriage and also talked about an incident where he accidentally shot himself in the knee.
He said, "Yeh voh 'Lock Upp' hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon."
Career highlights
A look at Govinda's illustrious career
In the 1990s, Govinda was one of Bollywood's biggest stars, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances in films across genres.
Some of his most popular movies include Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Partner, and Deewana Mastana.
He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja where he played a double role.