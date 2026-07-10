'Lock Upp 2': Govinda's gun joke leaves Sunita smiling

Candid remarks

The complete story behind the viral 'bullet' anecdote

After this, Shetty Kundra apparently mused: "Then who shot you?" Ahuja, speaking to Hindi Rush, later said, "Govinda told a half-baked story. I told Shilpa that if I had pulled the trigger, I would've shot him in the chest, not on his foot. If you are doing something, do it well; otherwise, don't do it." Despite her husband's infidelity rumors over the years, Ahuja has remained supportive of him.