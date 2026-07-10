'Lock Upp 2': Govinda's gun joke leaves Sunita smiling
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda is set to make a special appearance on the reality show Lock Upp 2. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, is a contestant. The announcement was made through an official promo shared by Netflix India, which features his interaction with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. During this conversation, Khan expressed surprise when Govinda suggested he had a "bullet" with him in the reality show. He also recalled Ahuja's humorous remark about wanting to shoot him in the chest.
Joke and response
What's the buzz around Govinda's 'bullet' statement?
The promo starts with "hero number one" Govinda's entry. Soon, he suggests that he has a "bullet" in his pocket. The actor adds, "Seene pe maarna cha rahi thi. Maar le." Ahuja is seen smiling then. This refers to an incident where Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his licensed gun in 2024. Reportedly, when Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited him in the hospital, she asked about Ahuja's whereabouts. Govinda replied that she'd gone to visit a temple.
Candid remarks
The complete story behind the viral 'bullet' anecdote
After this, Shetty Kundra apparently mused: "Then who shot you?" Ahuja, speaking to Hindi Rush, later said, "Govinda told a half-baked story. I told Shilpa that if I had pulled the trigger, I would've shot him in the chest, not on his foot. If you are doing something, do it well; otherwise, don't do it." Despite her husband's infidelity rumors over the years, Ahuja has remained supportive of him.
Family privacy
Here's what Ahuja said about her appearance on 'Lock Upp'
Before entering Lock Upp 2, Ahuja told Zoom that she wouldn't speak against her family for the cameras. She said, "Jo khel khelna hai khelo but family ke bal bute pe na khelo." "I have a happy family. Jo bhi hai accha time aata hai, bura time aata hai, uske baad phir accha time aata hai," she added. Govinda and Ahuja got married in 1987 and have two children: Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.
Show details
All about 'Lock Upp'
Hosted by Khan and Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrities living inside a high-pressure jail. They must survive by winning daily tasks and avoiding elimination. Last week, Shreshtha Iyer was evicted from the show. This week will see a double elimination. Lock Upp streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8pm.