Govinda's manager reacts to Sunita's claims about actor's second marriage
What's the story
Shashi Sinha, the manager of Bollywood actor Govinda, has denied claims made by the actor's wife Sunita Ahuja about him planning a second marriage. Ahuja had made these claims during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant. Speaking to India Today, Sinha said he was surprised by Ahuja's statements and assured that there were no such plans. "I am hearing this from you. Aisa kuch nahi hai aur nahi hoga (There's nothing like this nor will it happen)," he said.
Motives questioned
'She is his wife...'
Sinha also questioned Ahuja's motives for making such claims.
He said, "She is his wife, and there must be something going in her mind that she made those claims."
He added that if Govinda wanted to end his relationship with Ahuja or marry again, he would have filed for divorce himself.
Hoping for solution
'I am sure they both want the best for them...'
Sinha added, "They are both mature people, and while Govinda has never spoken a word against Ssunita in public, she has been the one washing dirty linen out."
"I am sure they both want the best for them and their children. We don't know what came over her that she took the decision back, but we can hope that things iron out."
"It's also for the betterment of the kids, for they really get affected by all this negativity."