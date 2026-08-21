Govinda's manager reacts to Sunita's claims about actor's second marriage

Sinha added, "They are both mature people, and while Govinda has never spoken a word against Ssunita in public, she has been the one washing dirty linen out."

"I am sure they both want the best for them and their children. We don't know what came over her that she took the decision back, but we can hope that things iron out."

"It's also for the betterment of the kids, for they really get affected by all this negativity."