Did Sunita Ahuja withdraw divorce case against Govinda?
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja has reportedly withdrawn her divorce case against actor-husband Govinda. The couple's marital issues and rumors of a divorce have been in the news since last year. Speaking to NDTV, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha confirmed the same, adding that there was no need for this to come this far. Sinha expressed disappointment over how this matter was handled publicly, saying it should have remained a private issue.
Statement
'Why was it filed in the first place?'
Sinha added, "Once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family."
"If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place?"
"Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely."
Controversy
Earlier, Ahuja called out Govinda for infidelity
Ahuja recently called Govinda a "sugar daddy" in relation to his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. This came after Ahuja accused the actor of cheating on her with young female actors.
Govinda responded, "When you were working, whether it was your food show or (Lock Upp), you used (our daughter) to invite me to both programs and took my support."
"Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support."
Marriage
More about their marriage and family
Govinda and Ahuja tied the knot in March 1987. They kept their marriage a secret until after their daughter Tina was born in 1988.
Later, they welcomed their son Yashvardhan in 1997.
The couple was seen together at public events, despite the ongoing rumors of marital discord.