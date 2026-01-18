Govinda says family conspiracy behind marriage rumors
Bollywood star Govinda has finally spoken up about the buzz around his marriage with Sunita Ahuja.
He shared, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone... I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me."
Govinda said some family members might have been unknowingly involved in the initial stages of a conspiracy against him.
What's going on?
Last year, rumors about Govinda's affairs circulated. Despite all this, the couple shut down divorce talk by making a joint appearance at Ganesh Chaturthi.
Their daughter Tina is already in films, while son Yashvardhan is getting ready for his debut.
Govinda's take
Govinda said he spoke out to avoid looking weak and claimed that even Sunita was being used as an "opening batsman" in this alleged plot.
He also mentioned he's just praying for protection and hoping things settle down for his kids' sake.