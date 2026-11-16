'Gowriputra' premieres today at 7pm about mother son reconnection
Gowriputra, a new Kannada family drama, kicks off on November 16 at 7pm.
The story centers on Gowri and her son Karthik as he tries to reconnect his mom with her side of the family, touching on themes of longing and close-knit bonds.
Bhat duo and Karanth join 'Gowriputra'
The show brings together a strong cast, Mahathi Bhat, Ramesh Bhat, and Rajendra Karanth, led by director-producer Ramji.
Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head, says it's all about emotions everyone can relate to, especially between mothers and sons.
Expect twists as Karthik's journey unfolds after his marriage, with plenty of heartfelt moments along the way.