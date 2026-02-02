Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick, Gaga, Bad Bunny win early trophies

Lamar leads all nominees with 9 nods

Lamar leads all nominees with nine nods for his album "GNX," including Record and Song of the Year for his track with SZA. If he wins those big ones, it would be a major achievement.

Gaga isn't far behind with seven nominations, while Bad Bunny has six, with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" among the nominees.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys, and all eyes are on a tight Album of the Year race between these three stars.