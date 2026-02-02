Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick, Gaga, Bad Bunny win early trophies
The Grammy Awards kicked off in LA with Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny grabbing some of the night's first trophies.
Lamar swept three rap categories, Gaga won Best Dance Pop Recording for "Abracadabra," and Bad Bunny took Best Global Music Performance for "EoO."
Interestingly, none of them have ever snagged Album of the Year—yet.
Lamar leads all nominees with 9 nods
Lamar leads all nominees with nine nods for his album "GNX," including Record and Song of the Year for his track with SZA. If he wins those big ones, it would be a major achievement.
Gaga isn't far behind with seven nominations, while Bad Bunny has six, with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" among the nominees.
Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys, and all eyes are on a tight Album of the Year race between these three stars.