Grammy winner funds ₹100cr AI school at IIM-A

IIM Ahmedabad is getting its own School of Artificial Intelligence, thanks to a ₹100 crore donation from Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon and Ranjan Tandon. The announcement was made in January 2026, marking a big step for tech and management education in India.

Meet the donor Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, an IIMA alum from the class of '75, recently won a Grammy for her album Triveni in 2025.

She's also known for helping set up NYU's Tandon School of Engineering and Madras Christian College's Boyd Tandon School of Business.

What's special about this AI school? This will be a pioneering AI-focused school housed within a management institute in India.

The goal is to use AI responsibly to solve real-world challenges—think smarter decision-making and better productivity across industries and government.