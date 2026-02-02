Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year

Career highlights

Bad Bunny's historic Grammy win

In 2022, he made history as the first Spanish-language artist to earn an Album of the Year nomination for Un Verano Sin Ti. However, he lost to Harry Styles's Harry's House. This year, he made history again by being nominated for Best Album, Record, and Song of the Year. He said in his acceptance speech, "I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams."