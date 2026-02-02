Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year
What's the story
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards by winning the coveted Album of the Year award for his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. With this victory, he became the first Spanish-language artist to achieve this feat. The other nominees in this category were Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Tyler, the Creator.
Career highlights
Bad Bunny's historic Grammy win
In 2022, he made history as the first Spanish-language artist to earn an Album of the Year nomination for Un Verano Sin Ti. However, he lost to Harry Styles's Harry's House. This year, he made history again by being nominated for Best Album, Record, and Song of the Year. He said in his acceptance speech, "I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams."
Upcoming event
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl halftime show next week
Next week, Bad Bunny will make his debut as a headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show. His selection by the NFL has been criticized by President Donald Trump and many conservatives. He had previously performed as a guest during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's 2020 performance.