Miss World 2026 finale tonight: When, where to watch

Porwal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, gained fame after winning the Femina Miss India World title.

Before entering beauty pageants, she worked as a television anchor and also performed in theater productions.

Ahead of the finale, Porwal shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

She wrote, "As I close my eyes tonight, I do so knowing there is a country of 1.4 billion hearts cheering for me, believing in me, praying for me and sending their love all the way to Vietnam."