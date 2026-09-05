Miss World 2026 finale tonight: When, where to watch
What's the story
The 75th edition of the Miss World pageant is nearing its grand finale, with participants from around the world vying for the prestigious title. This year, India will be represented by Nikita Porwal, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2024. The finale will be held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday. It will be streamed live on JioHotstar in India. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30pm IST.
Contestant profile
Who is Porwal?
Porwal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, gained fame after winning the Femina Miss India World title.
Before entering beauty pageants, she worked as a television anchor and also performed in theater productions.
Ahead of the finale, Porwal shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.
She wrote, "As I close my eyes tonight, I do so knowing there is a country of 1.4 billion hearts cheering for me, believing in me, praying for me and sending their love all the way to Vietnam."
Cultural showcase
Her national costume for the event
Porwal has represented Indian culture in the competition, including through her national costume inspired by Goddess Meenakshi.
For the Miss World Dances of the World event, she donned a regal outfit with a black-and-gold sculpted blouse and a multicolored draped skirt.
She completed her look with gold jewelry and styled her hair in a long braid adorned with gold ornaments.