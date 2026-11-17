Ariana Grande just scored four Grammy nominations for 2027, and she's feeling all the emotions.

She shared on Instagram that the news moved her to tears, calling the recognition an unexpected honor.

Her nominations include Song of the Year and Best Video of The Year for "Hate That I Made You Love Me," Best Pop Vocal Album for "Petal," and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for "Wicked: For Good" track "For Good" with Cynthia Erivo.