Grande cries after 4 Grammy nominations, calls recognition unexpected honor
Ariana Grande just scored four Grammy nominations for 2027, and she's feeling all the emotions.
She shared on Instagram that the news moved her to tears, calling the recognition an unexpected honor.
Her nominations include Song of the Year and Best Video of The Year for "Hate That I Made You Love Me," Best Pop Vocal Album for "Petal," and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for "Wicked: For Good" track "For Good" with Cynthia Erivo.
Grande displays pop and traditional versatility
These nominations highlight how Grande keeps making waves in music, showing off her range across pop and traditional styles.
It's another big moment in her career, proving she's still one of the most versatile artists out there.