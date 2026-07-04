Grant and Eberstein attend Swift-Kelce wedding Madison Square Garden
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein showed up for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Grant looked sharp in a classic tux, while Eberstein went with a stylish backless black dress.
The couple joined a crowd of famous faces to celebrate Swift and Kelce's high-profile wedding.
Antonoff, Johnson, Hadid spotted amid security
It was definitely an A-list event: Jack Antonoff, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid with Bradley Cooper, and Mariska Hargitay with Peter Hermann were all spotted on their way to the ceremony.
Security was serious: NYPD and private guards blocked off the streets to keep things safe.
Still, Grant managed to give fans outside a thumbs-up before heading inside.
Grant attended Swift's London Eras Tour
Grant and Swift go way back; he attended her Eras Tour in London in 2024 and tweeted praise for her performance (and Kelce's vibe).
Swift even joked about Kelce congratulating Eberstein on Greta Gerwig's Barbie film by mistake, just one of their many memorable moments together.