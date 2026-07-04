Grant and Eberstein attend Swift-Kelce wedding Madison Square Garden

Antonoff, Johnson, Hadid spotted amid security

It was definitely an A-list event: Jack Antonoff, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid with Bradley Cooper, and Mariska Hargitay with Peter Hermann were all spotted on their way to the ceremony.

Security was serious: NYPD and private guards blocked off the streets to keep things safe.

Still, Grant managed to give fans outside a thumbs-up before heading inside.