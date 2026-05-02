Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' pushed to February 2027

Greta Gerwig 's adaptation of C.S. Lewis's beloved novel, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, has been pushed to a 2027 release. Originally scheduled for a Thanksgiving 2026 premiere, the film will now hit theaters on February 12, 2027, followed by its Netflix debut on April 2.

Release details 'The Magician's Nephew' will be released in IMAX Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will be given a wide theatrical release, with sneak previews starting on IMAX screens on February 10. Gerwig, who is writing and directing the fantasy adventure, expressed her excitement about bringing this project to life with Netflix. In an interview with Tudum, she said, "Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and Imax continues to be an incredible partner."

Director's statement Gerwig on her childhood connection to the book Gerwig also shared her personal connection to The Magician's Nephew, saying, "I was a child when I first read The Magician's Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life." "It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being."

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Film insights Cast and storyline of the film The film adaptation of Lewis's book stars Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, and Emma Mackey. Mackey will play Jadis, aka the White Witch, the series' antagonist. David McKenna will portray Diggory. The story is a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and focuses on Aslan the lion creating Narnia.

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