Next Article
'Grey's Anatomy' S22: Everything to know about the medical drama
Entertainment
Grey's Anatomy is back for its 22nd season, picking up right after last season's big Grey Sloan Memorial explosion.
Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the crew are dealing with the fallout, but showrunner Meg Marinis says this season is all about finding hope even when things get tough.
Milestones and what's next
Season 22 just hit a huge milestone with its 450th episode, making it TV's longest-running medical drama—creator Shonda Rhimes thanked fans for sticking around.
The midseason premiere drops today (January 8, 2026), featuring Jo (Camilla Luddington) in a tense surgery.
This season has 18 episodes, airs Thursdays on ABC, and streams on Hulu if you want to catch up or binge past seasons.