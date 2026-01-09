Next Article
'The Pitt' Season 2 is here—emergency room chaos returns to HBO Max
Entertainment
The Pitt, HBO Max's Emmy-winning medical drama, is back for its second season as of January 8, 2026.
This time, the story drops viewers into a hectic Fourth of July shift—one of the wildest days in emergency medicine.
Who's in and what's new?
Fan favorite Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) is back after rehab, while Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) faces his last shift before a long break.
There's also a new face: Sepideh Moafi joins as Dr. Al-Hashimi, bringing fresh energy to the team—and yep, Season 3 is already confirmed.
How to watch
Catch new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET/6pm PT on HBO Max (no binge-dropping here—it's weekly releases only).
Plans start at $10.99/month with ads or $18.49/month ad-free.