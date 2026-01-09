'Hell's Paradise' S02 trailer: War on Shinsenkyo island intensifies
The new "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku" Season 2 trailer just dropped, and things are getting wild on Shinsenkyo.
Gabimaru, Sagiri, and their uneasy crew are up against the nearly-immortal Lord Tensen and some seriously tough supernatural enemies as the fight for the Elixir of Life heats up.
What's new this season?
Season 2 dives deeper into Shinsenkyo's mysterious mythology and Tao powers, shifting from just surviving to a full-on battle over immortality and clashing ideals.
Expect intense close-up fights, bizarre transformations, and Tao-based attacks—MAPPA's animation really goes all out here.
Music-wise, QUEEN BEE performs the ending theme "PERSONAL," while Tatsuya Kitani teams up with BABYMETAL for the opening.
When & where to watch
Mark your calendars—Season 2 premieres January 11, 2026 on TV Tokyo.
Weekly episodes will stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and Lemino in select regions, and on Crunchyroll outside Asia, so you won't miss out wherever you are!