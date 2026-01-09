Kriti Sanon to be maid-of-honor at sister Nupur's wedding

Private Mumbai reception after Udaipur festivities

After tying the knot in Udaipur, the Sanon family will host a private reception in Mumbai for close relatives and select industry colleagues.

Earlier this month, Stebin proposed to Nupur on a yacht with a sweet "Will you marry me?" moment.

Nupur called it "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say" and shared her excitement (and that marquise-cut ring) on Instagram.

Kriti couldn't hold back her happiness either—she shared, "Ahh, am gonna cry so much!!"