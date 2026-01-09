Kriti Sanon to be maid-of-honor at sister Nupur's wedding
Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are getting married on January 11, 2026, at Fairmont Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The celebrations kicked off as the couple, along with family—including Nupur's sister Kriti Sanon, who's stepping in as maid of honor—left Mumbai for a multi-day wedding bash.
Private Mumbai reception after Udaipur festivities
After tying the knot in Udaipur, the Sanon family will host a private reception in Mumbai for close relatives and select industry colleagues.
Earlier this month, Stebin proposed to Nupur on a yacht with a sweet "Will you marry me?" moment.
Nupur called it "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say" and shared her excitement (and that marquise-cut ring) on Instagram.
Kriti couldn't hold back her happiness either—she shared, "Ahh, am gonna cry so much!!"
Their relationship: A quick rewind
Nupur and Stebin have been together for years, often spotted at family gatherings before making things official this month with their engagement announcement.
Their story has been all about quiet support turning into something big—and now it's wedding time!