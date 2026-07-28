Grimaldi of 'The Bachelor' expecting 2nd child after 2 miscarriages
Vanessa Grimaldi, known from The Bachelor, just shared she's expecting her second child with husband Josh Wolfe.
She posted the news on Instagram alongside their three-year-old son Winston and opened up about how this pregnancy follows a first miscarriage she shared in September 2025 and a second she shared in June 2026.
Grimaldi described those losses as emotionally complicated but said support from loved ones helped her through.
Grimaldi says son Winston gathering toys
Grimaldi mentioned that Winston has already started gathering toys for his soon-to-arrive sibling.
She called the baby their "double rainbow" and said they're excited to meet this "little miracle."
Even after heartbreak, she finds strength in celebrating Winston's milestones and looking forward to growing their family.