Grint reprises Ron in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, is stepping back into the role for a limited run of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway.
He'll be at New York's Lyric Theatre from February 2 to May 30, 2027, his first time playing Ron since the film series ended in 2011.
Grint follows Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who made his Broadway debut as Draco on Nov. 11, 2025, and will play his final performance on Jan. 3, 2027.
Grint says role feels full circle
Grint said, "There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new."
"I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life," he shared.
Producers say his casting connects the original films with the play's themes of family and legacy.
Fun fact: "Cursed Child" is currently Broadway's top-grossing nonmusical, pulling in over $532 million so far.