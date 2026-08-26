Grint reprises Ron in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, is stepping back into the role for a limited run of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway.

He'll be at New York's Lyric Theatre from February 2 to May 30, 2027, his first time playing Ron since the film series ended in 2011.

Grint follows Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who made his Broadway debut as Draco on Nov. 11, 2025, and will play his final performance on Jan. 3, 2027.