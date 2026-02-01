GST 2.0 makes cinema tickets cheaper: What it means

With the new rates, a ₹90 ticket now costs ₹94.50 instead of ₹100.80, and a ₹150 ticket comes to ₹177 after tax. This drop is especially helpful for families and folks in smaller towns where every rupee counts.

Cinema owners want the government to extend lower GST rate

Cinema owners want the government to extend the lower 5% GST rate to tickets up to ₹300, saying it could save families around ₹150-160 on a movie night and help bring more people back to theaters—especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

They believe bigger tax cuts are key if India wants thousands more screens over the next seven to eight years.