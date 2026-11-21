'GTA 6' features Bengali disco song with a sad backstory
What's the story
The much-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has introduced Rupa Biswas's Bengali disco track Aaj Shanibar to a new generation of listeners. The song, released in 1982 as part of her debut album Disco Jazz, is featured on the game's Worldwide FM radio station. However, this unexpected success comes after years of disappointment and a musical career that Biswas had given up on.
Musical beginnings
Biswas's journey to becoming a professional singer
Born Shukla Biswas in 1955 in West Bengal's Malda Town, she grew up surrounded by music.
In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she shared her struggles to become a professional singer. This included performing song covers at All India Radio before moving to Canada with her family in 1981.
Her elder brother had arranged for her to perform before friends there, leading to an impromptu concert that changed her life.
Career breakthrough
How she recorded her debut album, 'Disco Jazz'
Biswas performed 28 or 29 songs over three hours at the University of Calgary's recital hall.
Among those impressed were sarod maestro Aashish Khan and his brother Pranesh, who later proposed recording an album with her.
This collaboration resulted in Disco Jazz, a unique blend of disco, jazz, and Indian classical music recorded in Calgary, reported India Today.
The standout track was Aaj Shanibar, a Bengali disco song with an infectious beat and Indian musical elements.
Market challenges
But her album didn't take off
Despite the disco craze in India during the early 1980s, Disco Jazz struggled to find an audience.
In her 2019 interview with The Guardian, Biswas revealed that the album sold only a handful of copies. She even had to buy a cassette of her own album from a record store.
"I didn't have the energy to sing and make an album after that. I didn't have the energy to start over," she told The Guardian.
Global revival
'Aaj Shanibar' found a 2nd life like this
Despite its initial failure, Aaj Shanibar found a second life.
The first major revival came through Ashim Ahluwalia's 2012 film Miss Lovely, which featured tracks from Disco Jazz.
Swedish DJ Albion Venables discovered the record and started playing it in his sets.
Canadian musician and DJ Dan Snaith (Caribou/Daphni) also began playing the track on his radio shows, introducing it to global audiences.
Meanwhile, Biswas had stopped singing completely after her husband's death in 2010.
Career revival
Now, 'GTA 6' has introduced her music yet again
Biswas remained unaware of this international interest until her son, Debayan Sen, found the album at their Kolkata home.
She initially told him to throw it away, not knowing that music lovers worldwide were looking for her record.
This rediscovery led to her performing live for the first time in 30 years at the Kolkata Jazz Fest in December 2023.
Now, with Aaj Shanibar featured in GTA 6, Biswas's music has found yet another platform.