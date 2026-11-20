GTA 6 launches with star studded celebrity voice cast
GTA 6 just dropped today and it's packed with some serious celebrity voices. Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and Keith Richards all make appearances: some play themselves, others take on new roles.
Their presence adds extra flavor to the storylines and even the in-game radio stations.
Manning Emery Moynihan Anitta voice characters
The game also features a diverse crew from across entertainment. Taryn Manning voices Vicki, Lisa Emery is Linda, Bobby Moynihan plays Cal Hampton, and Brazilian singer Anitta stars as Dr. Nita on Wipe Talk Radio.
This mix of talent helps make GTA 6's world feel even more lively and global for players everywhere.