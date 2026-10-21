GTA 6 nets $630 million as PS5 sales dominate preorders
Entertainment
GTA 6 isn't even out yet, but it's already pulled in a massive $630 million just from preorders.
The game drops on November 19, 2026, and about 6.45 million players have already locked in their copies on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X, with PS5 fans making up nearly three-quarters of those sales.
PS5 users spent $468 million
PS5 users alone spent $468 million, while Xbox Series S and X players added another $162 million.
Rockstar Games and Take-Two haven't shared all the details yet, but Take-Two's CEO called the preorder response "exceptional" during an earnings call.
Fun fact: GTA 6 made $180 million just in its first week of preorders!
If you're interested, you can still grab either the Standard ($80) or Ultimate ($100) edition before launch day.