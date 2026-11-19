GTA 6 returns to Vice City but setup exceeds ₹100,000
GTA 6 is finally out, bringing players back to Vice City.
But if you don't already own a compatible console, just buying the game (₹5,999) isn't enough: you'll likely need a console and a good TV too, which can push your total spend well past ₹100,000.
PS5 Slim setup could cost ₹1,50,379
A new console is a big chunk of the price: Xbox Series S starts at ₹31,990, while PS5 Slim goes for about ₹44,990 (standard) or ₹64,990 (digital).
To really enjoy GTA 6's graphics, a 55-inch 4K TV, these range from ₹27,000 to ₹70,000.
Add in an extra controller (₹4,390 to ₹7,490), and setting up from scratch with a PS5 Slim Disc could cost around ₹1,50,379.
If you already have a console and TV, though, you just need to grab the game itself.