A new console is a big chunk of the price: Xbox Series S starts at ₹31,990, while PS5 Slim goes for about ₹44,990 (standard) or ₹64,990 (digital).

To really enjoy GTA 6's graphics, a 55-inch 4K TV, these range from ₹27,000 to ₹70,000.

Add in an extra controller (₹4,390 to ₹7,490), and setting up from scratch with a PS5 Slim Disc could cost around ₹1,50,379.

If you already have a console and TV, though, you just need to grab the game itself.